Rae Marcel Studios Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

EDWARDSVILLE - Rae Dorsey, owner of Rae Marcel Studios in Edwardsville, said she is so excited to share space in her new area with not only her clients but her family and others for creative opportunities at 301 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.

The grand opening for Rae Marcel Studios was held on July 9.

"This is for Rae Marcel Photography, but also for those who need creative space," she said. "We specialize in wedding, family photography, and newborns photography. I just needed a space to come home. Now, we have really put our feet in Edwardsville, we love the neighborhood. This ribbon cutting was just a mark of an amazing journey that started five years ago. I can't wait to see what comes through here. I am also excited it was an art space before and we are going to keep art alive here."

Rae said she started her photography journey in high school.

"I loved it so much that I took it for my art class all four years," she said. "I stayed in the darkroom seeing what I could come up with. I would then take my black and white photos and scrapbook them to add some color to jazz them up. It wasn’t until I became a stay-at-home mom 13 years later that I picked up a camera again.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Photography was something I never forgot about and always showed up in my life one way or another. I didn’t realize how much in love with it I was until realized it helped me recover from postpartum. I’m constantly reminded of how much I love the photos every time I glance at photos of my grandparents and mother that hang on my walls throughout our home."

Rae said with photography, she found light and joy and served people by making memories they too can put on their walls.

"I truly believed photography saved me," she said. "Now, I spend most of my time capturing moments for others and adding a little something extra to jazz up the experience. I love mixing styles.

"I’m a sucker for a romantic setting while loving the simplicity of nature or the city as a beautiful backdrop. I love Beyonce because she’s the hardest working woman I know besides my mom. So every chance I get you will see me add in some 'Bey Flavor' in your sessions."

For more information visit her website at: https://www.raemarcelstudios.com/ or Rae Marel Photography on Facebook.

More like this: