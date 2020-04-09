ALTON - A fixture in the St. Louis radio market for many years is coming back to once again entertain the masses. After stepping away 13 years ago to care for his wife who was suffering from breast cancer, Asher Benrubi aka, “The Smash” is coming back to host afternoons on the Big Z, 107.1 FM in Alton.

Starting Monday, April 13th “Smash Daily” will hit the airwaves and the internet with a focus on community and a lot of audience interaction. Benrubi says after years working in larger markets going to work in Alton is the perfect situation at this stage in his career. “The River bend is an awesomely unique and magnificent community and this show is going to be about celebrating the vibrant culture and personality of the entire area.”

Big Z Media also owns and operates MyMix 94.3 FM, featuring the Greatest Hits of the 60’s and 70’s. Benrubi will likely take on an expanded role to include MyMix 94.3 FM in the future. “I absolutely love that format. Initially that format is what interested me in working with Big Z media, and then when the opportunity presented itself to host a two hour interactive talk show every afternoon that just seemed like the right place to start, but we definitely have an eye on being on both stations in the future,” says Benrubi.

Nick Darr, vice-president and general manager of Big Z Media says bringing Smash on board was a no-brainer. “I grew up listening to the Smash, he’s a true legend in our market. When you have someone with his broadcasting resume interested in joining your team, you definitely do what you can to make that happen. The great thing about him is the quality of his character matches, or maybe even surpasses the quality of his work.”

Smash Daily” can be heard every Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 pm on 107.1 FM and 1570 AM. The show can also be heard streaming on-line at www.AltonDailyNews.com, on Alexa by enabling the Big Z skill, and on the WBGZ app, which can be downloaded for free from the App store for IOS devices and the Google Play Store for Android devices.

In addition to The Big Z, 107.1 FM and MyMix 94.3 FM, Big Z Media operates a local news website, www.AltonDailyNews.com, where both stations are streaming live. The Big Z Media offices are located at 227 Market Street in Historic Downtown Alton.

