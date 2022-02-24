Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) hosted a town hall meeting Wednesday afternoon regarding racism at the university experienced by students, faculty and staff alike. At the meeting, students from the Black Unity Council shared a document with a list of demands for administration, and several campus community members shared their personal experiences.

“In this document, you will find … a timeline of events that occurred at SIUE which reflects the systemic reoccurrence of racially-biased incidents for over a decade … as well as stats which support our stance that the university engages in the exploitation of its Black students and that they use us as a political formality,” said a member of the Black Unity Council at SIUE.

“We’ve taken time to create a bulleted list of demands for administration to review,” they continued. “We don’t believe there’s anything in our list which the university can find a considerable reason to decline.”

The list includes expanded and more frequent communication with the campus community about racial bias incidents, as well as more transparency between the Black Unity Council and SIUE administration.

It also calls for students, faculty, staff and any other individual working on campus who is under investigation for bias incidents, hate crimes, etc. to be suspended without pay and removed from campus, including campus housing and events, until the investigation is over.

SIUE administration has until 4:30 p.m. on March 4 to respond to the list of demands. The full document, titled “We Demand! - A notice to SIUE Administration from the Black Unity Council,” can be viewed at tiny.cc/wedemand.

During the public commentary portion of the town hall, a panel of SIUE administrators took questions and comments from campus community members. Many of them expressed their discontent with administration’s lack of communication during a racial bias incident that was reported in Woodland Hall, and several Black students and faculty said they felt unsafe or like they didn’t belong on campus.

“We demand for a change in transparency. I don’t like to be kept in the dark about everything that’s going on,” one student said. “I don’t feel comfortable walking around campus at night in general, but now even more so because of everything that happened.”

“As we talk about trust … it comes to removing people and places that don’t align with the university values and mission - and that includes those of you who might be lined up on this panel right now,” one student said, looking directly at administrators. “There’s a lot of people who make a lot of money that do not support us, but we continue to support their paychecks, so I think we need to remove some of those individuals.”

“As a Black staff member on this campus, I can think of numerous occasions where … there are individuals who need to be removed,” a staff member said. “I have been in meetings where white tears were prioritized over Black pain, and I had my hand slapped … we institute trainings and it’s a checkmark, because people then know what not to get caught doing, but it doesn’t prevent them from doing it when people aren’t paying attention.”

“I definitely fear for the attendance rate of Black students here in the future, because I feel like if you don’t make these changes soon, you’re going to lose us,” another student said. “The students here, maybe they transfer. You’ll probably lose the students coming in, just because if we’re not seeing a change soon, why would we stay?”

“Black mental health is a very big issue in our community, and being in a racist instiution affects our mental health and that affects our academic performance as well,” they continued. “If we’re constantly in a state of flight or fight, we’re not going to excel at our full capabilities.”

After the public commentary portion, closing remarks were made by both current Chancellor Randy Pembrook and incoming Chancellor James Minor. Minor shared some of his own experiences with racism throughout his academic career, assured the campus community they were being heard and said this discussion would continue.

“I’m here to tell you that you do [belong here] and you matter to me, and walking across that stage to get your degree matters to me, okay?” Minor said. “We will continue this conversation. We’re all in this together … if we had the answers, we wouldn’t even have a need for this town hall. This is going to be a community effort.”

The date and time of the next meeting has yet to be announced.

