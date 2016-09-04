EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville’s girls’ volleyball team improved to 6-0 overall Saturday, capturing first place in the Tiger Classic.

Edwardsville downed 25-17, 25-21 over Farmington, Mo., to conclude group play Saturday, then moved into the final with a 25-21, 29-27 win over Eureka, Mo., to reach the final against O'Fallon, whom the Tigers had lost to in last year's IHSA Granite City Class 4A Regional final. The Tigers prevailed 25-23, 25-21 to win the crown.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers' Rachel Pranger totaled 13 kills for the Tigers in the final. Rachel Verdun had 22 assists in the match.

Edwardsville ran its record to 6-0 with the wins; Pranger was named tournament MVP, with Kate Martin and Megan Woll both being appointed to the All-Tournament team.

More like this: