Rachel Pranger, in middle, was MVP of the TIger Classic. Other team members celebrate a key point in the tourney. (Photo by Dan Brannan)EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville’s girls’ volleyball team improved to 6-0 overall Saturday, capturing first place in the Tiger Classic.

Edwardsville downed 25-17, 25-21 over Farmington, Mo., to conclude group play Saturday, then moved into the final with a 25-21, 29-27 win over Eureka, Mo., to reach the final against O'Fallon, whom the Tigers had lost to in last year's IHSA Granite City Class 4A Regional final. The Tigers prevailed 25-23, 25-21 to win the crown.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers' Rachel Pranger totaled 13 kills for the Tigers in the final. Rachel Verdun had 22 assists in the match.

Edwardsville ran its record to 6-0 with the wins; Pranger was named tournament MVP, with Kate Martin and Megan Woll both being appointed to the All-Tournament team.

More like this:

Oct 30, 2024 - Edwardsville Takes Regional Semifinal Sweep Over Granite City 25-17, 25-10, Advances To Final Against Belleville West

Oct 30, 2024 - Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, Sports Roundup: Carlinville Beats Southwestern Girls, O'Fallon Also Posts Big Volleyball Win

Nov 1, 2024 - Belleville West Goes On Late Run, Defeats Tigers To Win Edwardsville Class 4A Volleyball Regional

Oct 30, 2024 - Bella Thein Leads Squad With 16 Kills: Eagles Advance to Regional Volleyball Finals After Hard-Fought Win Over Highland

Oct 28, 2024 - Edwardsville Girls Volleyball Wins 10th Consecutive SWC Title With 25-13, 25-14 Win, Now Prep For Regional Finals

 