EDWARDSVILLE - The work of these three featured artists - Rachel Newell, Venus Cramer, and Darren Miller - will have their work showcased at the Edwardsville Arts Fair set for Sept. 26-28, 2025, at Edwardsville City Park.

Artist #1:

Artist Name: Rachel Newell



Medium: Mixed Media



Artist Statement:



"My work is colorful, surreal, and sometimes absurd. When creating, I hope to give life to unique, dreamlike worlds by combining hundreds of various pieces into something that feels whole.

"My work is often described as 'busy,' but it’s a direct reflection of how I feel, think, and experience the world. My intention is for my work to resonate with others — and hopefully bring some joy, wonder, and laughter to those who see it."

Artist #2: Venus Cramer

Medium: Jewelry

Artist Statement:

"My primary style of creating contemporary jewelry is fabrication. I use traditional materials such as silver, gold, and gemstones, as well as non-traditional mediums including fabric, wood, and paint."

Artist #3: Darren Miller



Medium: Sculpture

