Rachel Keller

OXFORD, Ala.Rachel Keller chose an opportune time to deliver her first home run of the season.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The SIUE senior first baseman blasted a three-run homer just inside the line in left field in the bottom of the sixth inning as SIUE bounced Eastern Kentucky from the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament 3-2 at Choccolocco Park.

SIUE will next play in the championship round and must defeat  top-seeded Jacksonville State for the OVC Tournament crown. Game time for the SIUE-Jacksonville State game is 12:45 p.m.

Baylee Douglass was the winning pitcher for the Cougars against Eastern Kentucky and improved to 17-11. Ashley Koziol, who started the game, re-entered in the seventh and earned her second save of the tournament.

More like this:

Nov 4, 2024 - SIUE Men's Basketball Opens 2024-25 Campaign Monday

Sep 10, 2024 - SIUE Men's Golf Opens New Season at Home

Nov 13, 2024 - SIUE Women’s Soccer Inks Eight to 2025 Recruiting Class

Oct 16, 2024 - Season Tickets Still Available For Cougars Basketball Games

Nov 13, 2024 - Collinsville Grad Ray'Sean Taylor Plays Pivotal Role: SIUE Edges Indiana State

 