OXFORD, Ala. – Rachel Keller chose an opportune time to deliver her first home run of the season.

Article continues after sponsor message

The SIUE senior first baseman blasted a three-run homer just inside the line in left field in the bottom of the sixth inning as SIUE bounced Eastern Kentucky from the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament 3-2 at Choccolocco Park.

SIUE will next play in the championship round and must defeat top-seeded Jacksonville State for the OVC Tournament crown. Game time for the SIUE-Jacksonville State game is 12:45 p.m.

Baylee Douglass was the winning pitcher for the Cougars against Eastern Kentucky and improved to 17-11. Ashley Koziol, who started the game, re-entered in the seventh and earned her second save of the tournament.

More like this: