EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran High graduated several players from the 2023 team, but senior Rachel Brown has emerged as a leader for the squad in the 2024 season.

Rachel is a BJ's Printables Female Athlete Of the Month for the Knights.

As MEL's only returning senior, Brown feels she had to take on more of a leadership role in helping the younger players out this year.

"I try to keep the attitudes up and provide relief in hard times."

With a relatively young team this season, Brown said she enjoys playing with her teammates and helping the younger players out, as well.

"Yeah, I'm really excited to play with this new and a young team," Brown said.

Brown sees the 2024 Knights girls volleyball season as one of growth, mainly," she said, "to gain experience, and connect as a team."

"We face a lot of different types of schools," Brown said, "from Catholic schools. Lutheran school and public schools Like coach (Jenna) Ward said, we're going to play in the Springfield tournament, with a lot of big schools, so we'll get a lot of good practice in before the games."

Brown is definitely looking ahead to competing for the rest of the 2024 campaign.

"I'm just happy to have my friends play with me, and hope to have a lot of fun," Brown said.