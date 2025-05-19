GLEN CARBON - Senior goalkeeper Rachel Brown was a stalwart and linchpin for the girls soccer team at Metro-East Lutheran High School during the 2025 season and Brown stood tall in goal, making 265 saves this season, which was the 11th most in the nation, according to MaxPreps, a national high school sports website.

The Knights lost their IHSA Class 1A regional semifinal match 9-0 to highly touted host Father McGivney Catholic on May 16, 2025, at McGivney High School to conclude their season. However, Brown made two great saves to prevent the Griffins from scoring. It was typical of her performance in goal all season.

Brown is a BJ's Printables Female Athlete of the Month for MELHS.

Brown logged the most time in goal for the Knights, at 1,101 minutes, and had a goals-against average of 8.21. and a save percentage of .701. But the Knights showed resiliency all season, never backed down, and kept striving and playing hard, no matter what.

In her post-match interview, Brown felt the Knights played hard and well, and gave their all throughout the 40 minutes of the match, the game being terminated at halftime.

"I'm feeling good," Brown said. "I feel like we played really well against McGivney for not having many subs, and playing our heart out."

She said the Knights had a never-say-die spirit all season that helped the team immensely.

"We stuck it out the whole season, we came out to play, and we never backed down, no matter what," Brown said.

Brown's future soccer endeavors includes playing in recreational games and watching her high school team play again. She's been accepted to SIU-Edwardsville, where she plans on studying mechanical engineering. She's also optimistic about the future of the team.

"I feel like they're great," Brown said, "and they've improved so much of the teammates. I look forward to seeing them play. I just love my teammates, and love their heart for the game."

