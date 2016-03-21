Racers win series with shutout over SIUE

MURRAY, Ky. – Murray State righthander Ryan Dills struck out eight in 6.2 innings Sunday as the Racers shutout SIUE 4-0 in the finale of a three-game Ohio Valley Conference baseball series at Reagan Field.

The Racers (10-12, 3-3) won two of three to win the series from the Cougars (2-14, 1-5)

"Overall our approach at the plate wasn't very good," SIUE Head Coach Tony Stoecklin said. "We struck out too many times. He was primarily pitching us away and we refused to go the other way."

Dills (1-1) allowed just five hits and walked two to earn the win.

"He executed his plan and we didn't execute ours," Stoecklin added.

Keaton Wright and Dustin Woodcock each had two hits for the Cougars. Alec Skender and Jackson Layton had the only other hits for SIUE.

Jarrett Bednar (0-5) allowed four runs in a seven-inning start. He allowed all four Murray State runs on nine hits and struck out a career-high eight hitters.

"Jarrett did a really nice job," Stoecklin said. "He did what we ask of the starter which is go out there and give us a chance to win."

Ryan Agnitsch tossed a scoreless, hitless inning of relief. He walked one and struck out one, bouncing back from a rough outing in the series opener.

It was a chance to get (Agnitsch) back out there," Stoecklin said. "Hopefully he builds back some confidence from this outing."

Murray State scored a run in the second inning, before adding three more in the sixth. Caleb Hicks drove home two with a single in the sixth inning and finished 2 for 4.

The Cougars return home for four games beginning with a nonconference matchup with Saint Louis Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. at Simmons Complex.