Our Daily Show Interview! Chris Rinker the Road to the Alton Midwest Nationals

ALTON - Chris “The Real Deal” Rinker took home second place at last year’s Alton Midwest Nationals F1 Powerboat Championship, and this year, he’s hoping to top the podium.

The championship is scheduled for July 18–20, 2025, with events and races throughout the weekend that spectators can enjoy from Riverfront Park. Rinker grew up racing with his father, and he can’t wait to return to Alton for another “thrilling” weekend of racing on the Mississippi River.

“It’s going to be a wild weekend for sure,” he said. “It’s a big family sport. The entire sport itself is one big family. It’s surprising how much camaraderie there is. When somebody’s down or has a problem with their boat, everybody pitches in to get them back on the water. It's kind of unusual, I think, in a lot of ways because of that.”

Rinker races with his own sons, and his family owns Rinker’s Boat World in Texas. His 82-year-old father retired from racing this year. Boat racing is a passion for Rinker and his family, which he loves to share with others.

He joked that he “peaked early” as a 16-year-old when he won the Mini Grand Prix Nationals in 1986. But Rinker has continued to make waves, most recently breaking a speed record at 127.26 miles per hour with a two-stroke motor. He shared that he and his crew were “pretty excited about that.”

The crew is a big part of Rinker’s success. He thanked his crew members for their dedication and support. In the days leading up to the Alton Midwest Nationals F1 Powerboat Championship, Rinker and his crew are completing testing and getting the boat “ready to roll” as they prepare to come to Alton.

Rinker is excited to return to the Riverbend region. He said the people of Alton were “incredible” last year, and he loved talking to spectators and touring the town. Ahead of this year’s racing, he encourages people to learn more about the drivers and choose their favorites so they can enjoy the race even more. He suggests buying tickets to the event so you can experience the fun for yourself.

“Just to be on the bank and be able to hear those motors go flying by and to see how unique boat racing is, is really what I want the fans to see,” he explained. “I want them to maybe kind of dig into the drivers themselves and figure out who their favorite driver is, pick their favorite color, go out and have fun with the family just watching the race and seeing how it’s exciting, it’s dangerous, it’s thrilling.”

As Rinker prepares for the championship, he joked that he plans to give last year’s winner Dustin Terry “a handful” and make it to the top of the podium. But either way, he looks forward to returning to the sport he loves and sharing it with the Riverbend.

“We’ve got some really good drivers out there that we're all competing against,” he added. “I’m hoping and I’m confident that there will be some really good racing out there.”

For more information about the Alton Midwest Nationals F1 Powerboat Championship, including how to purchase tickets, visit the official webpage at the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau website.

