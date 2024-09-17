Connection Timeout

DOW - This October, there’s an unlikely partnership between Got Faith? and R Acres of Terror.

R Acres of Terror, a haunted attraction in Dow, prides itself on scaring people for Halloween fun. Got Faith? works throughout the year to help people in the Riverbend. The two organizations are teaming up to collect socks for unhoused community members and raise money for Got Faith?

The nonprofit is also sponsoring a Safe Zone at R Acres of Terror. In the Safe Zone, all of the scaring stops. People who need a break from the scares can sit down, have a soda and hear more about the Got Faith? organization by talking with founder Steve Pegram.

“We do have people who can’t make it through,” explained Ron Root, owner of R Acres of Terror. “We literally have grown men who will turn around in the second or third scene. People’s scares and their reactions, everybody’s totally different. You could have a 10-year-old go through and give everybody a high-five, and then you have somebody who pees their pants. So we have that Safe Zone, and that's where Mr. Pegram comes in. All of our actors, everybody knows that if they’re in the Got Faith? tent, they’re safe.”

Pegram noted that this is a great chance to share more information about the Got Faith? mission and programs, from their food pantry and clothing closet to their support groups and resource room. But it’s also an opportunity for people to unload, and many folks in the Safe Zone will share their hardships with Pegram.

“We just sit and talk to them, basically, listen to them,” Pegram said. “They tell us all their problems.”

The Safe Zone at R Acres of Terror becomes a place of peace and healing, which is important to Root. He said that his is a family of faith, and they like to share this with their visitors. Any staff member who wants to participate will pray with the Root family before they open each night.

“We’re praying, before we go out, that we have a good time, everybody’s kept safe and everything, and God gives us the lungs for the screams,” Root laughed. “Let’s scare the bejeezus out of people.”

To further the partnership between R Acres of Terror and Got Faith?, the haunted attraction will be donating a portion of their proceeds to the nonprofit this year. R Acres of Terror is also collecting new, packaged pairs of socks. Anyone who donates a pair of socks will be entered into a drawing to win a prize. Pegram is especially excited for “Socktober.”

Root asks people to consider voting for R Acres of Terror as their favorite haunted attraction at HauntedIllinois.com. Last year, R Acres of Terror was named the best haunted attraction in Illinois. You can learn more about R Acres of Terror at their official Facebook page. The attraction opens on Sept. 28, 2024, and runs every Friday and Saturday in October.

Pegram encourages people to call Got Faith? at 618-567-5877 to learn more about their programs and services. He also hopes to see many people at the Got Faith? chess tournament on Sept. 18, 2024. You can learn more at the official Got Faith? website at GotFaithOnline.org.