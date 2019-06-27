EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville pitcher Quinn Weber had a good game both on the mound and at the plate in helping the Tigers to a 16-6 win over the Rawlings Xtreme in a game played Tuesday night at Tom Pile Field.

Weber drove home two runs as well as striking out four in three innings of work as the Tigers scored 10 times in the first in going on to the win.

“I thought I did pretty good,” Weber said in a postgame interview. “I went out on the mound, I felt good, my arm was fine, I was comfortable up on the mound. The same thing at the plate, I was feeling pretty comfortable.”

Weber’s fastball was his main weapon on the mound.

“For sure, the fastball,” Weber said. “My curveball, I didn’t throw it a lot; a lot of the kids can really hit the fastball, so I just kept throwing it.”

Weber’s two RBIs definitely helped his cause, but also felt the 10-run inning helped tremendously.

“It definitely helped me on the mound whenever we got on to a 10-run lead,” Weber said. “I got a pretty good cushion, so I felt pretty confident on the mound after that.”

Weber has recovered from a bad start of the season and feels he’s getting better and improving as the season progresses.

“I went off to a rough start,” Weber said, “but after this weekend, I thought I’ve been doing good after that.”

Weber feels there’s one thing he thinks he needs to get better.

“Definitely get better at fielding,” Weber said. “I need to get my arms extended more, and things like that. Be more aggressive at the plate, get more balance at the plate for sure.”

And when the 2020 Tigers high school season gets underway, Weber is hoping to crack the varsity and knows what it’ll take to get things done.

“Hopefully, I can get a starting spot,” Weber said, “maybe come into relief at points in the season, so I hope to just get better this season.”

The Tigers’ state championship won earlier this month does give Weber a confidence boost.

“It definitely brings me confidence, that we can do good next year,” Weber said. “You know, I think I can do a very good job next year.”

