GRANITE CITY - Quincy ended the 2025 volleyball run on Thursday night, Oct. 30, 2025, in the regional championship against Edwardsville. Edwardsville won the match 25-23, 18-25, 22-25. The match was highly contested and a nail-biter until the end.

Quincy concluded a remarkable season with a 29-7 overall mark.

Quincy coach Kate Brown was also proud of her players and felt that the third set could have gone either way.

"It's always an up-and-down game," Brown said. "We've gone on a little bit of a roller coaster ride these past few games, with momentum changes and letting teams go on runs like they do, and we knew that couldn't happen tonight. We did let it slip in the second set a little bit, but we came out headstrong in the first, and ready to go into the third.

"Having it come to 22-22, I think they had a little bit more belief and confidence, and we didn't win a regional championship; we haven't won one since 2010. So, they wanted it really bad, and so did we."

Article continues after sponsor message

Brown was fighting back teams when she talked about her team, as the Blue Devils set the tone of the match early in winning the opening set, and had momentum going into the second set.

"Oh, for sure," Brown said. "We worked really hard at practice yesterday on our serve/receive. And so, we called for receive when we were here for the toss (in the third set), knowing that we wanted that first ball kill and make that statement. We didn't get the first ball kill, but they were still ready to go, like OK, whatever next ball," she said.

"That's been our mentality all season, we make the mistake, you can't ponder on it, you can't think about it, you've just got to move on to the next thing: What are you going to do next in the game? And that mental toughness definitely showed tonight. I thought they did a phenomenal job."

Brown again fought back tears when she talked about her team, which ended the season 29-7.

"This senior class has been phenomenal," Brown said. "Most of them have started since their sophomore year, one of them since they were a freshman. So it was really an emotional night for coaches, knowing that class all the way through, and that they've all played together for so long. There are like six of them that play club together, so the connection was there. They all love each other, they're all best friends. So, just knowing that you have that on the court is really big, and you don't always have that. You don't always get that with every team that you coach, and it was just such an amazing season to be a part of."

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: