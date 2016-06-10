Quincy University releases spring Dean's List, Alton/Edwardsville/Collinsville/Maryville students included Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.



QUINCY, Ill. - Quincy University released its Dean's List for the Spring 2016 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean's List. In total, 353 students received the honor during the Spring 2016 semester. A complete list of honorees is listed below:



Founded in 1860 by Franciscan friars, Quincy University (www.quincy.edu) is a Catholic, co-educational, residential university offering undergraduate, graduate, and adult

education programs that integrate liberal arts, active learning, practical experience, and Franciscan values. Quincy University's intercollegiate sports are members of the NCAA Division II Great Lakes Valley Conference for men and women. For more information, please contact the Quincy University Office of Community Relations by calling (217) 228-5275.





HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME



Alton, IL



Carey Ann McDermott



Belleville, IL



Jennifer Kathryn Cange

Rebeka Lynn Porter



Collinsville, IL



Kyle B Reeves



Edwardsville, IL



Brandon Samuel Davis

Morgan Annette McGinnis



Fairview Heights, IL



Courtney Michelle Lewis

Rebecca Anne McIsaac



Maryville, IL



Marlee Kay Clouatre

Rachel Marie Scrum



O'Fallon, MO



Jasus Lavander Harkins



St Charles, MO



Michael Patrick Timmermann

Troy Michael Wehde



St. Charles, MO



Megan Lepage Swanson



