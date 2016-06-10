QUINCY, Ill. - Quincy University released its Dean's List for the Spring 2016 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean's List. In total, 353 students received the honor during the Spring 2016 semester. A complete list of honorees is listed below:

Founded in 1860 by Franciscan friars, Quincy University (www.quincy.edu) is a Catholic, co-educational, residential university offering undergraduate, graduate, and adult
education programs that integrate liberal arts, active learning, practical experience, and Franciscan values. Quincy University's intercollegiate sports are members of the NCAA Division II Great Lakes Valley Conference for men and women. For more information, please contact the Quincy University Office of Community Relations by calling (217) 228-5275.


HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Alton, IL

 Carey Ann McDermott

Belleville, IL

 Jennifer Kathryn Cange
 Rebeka Lynn Porter

Collinsville, IL

 Kyle B Reeves

Edwardsville, IL

 Brandon Samuel Davis
 Morgan Annette McGinnis

Fairview Heights, IL

 Courtney Michelle Lewis
 Rebecca Anne McIsaac

Maryville, IL

 Marlee Kay Clouatre
 Rachel Marie Scrum

O'Fallon, MO

 Jasus Lavander Harkins

St Charles, MO

 Michael Patrick Timmermann
 Troy Michael Wehde

St. Charles, MO

 Megan Lepage Swanson

