Quincy University releases spring Dean's List, Alton/Edwardsville/Collinsville/Maryville students included
QUINCY, Ill. - Quincy University released its Dean's List for the Spring 2016 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean's List. In total, 353 students received the honor during the Spring 2016 semester. A complete list of honorees is listed below:
Founded in 1860 by Franciscan friars, Quincy University (www.quincy.edu) is a Catholic, co-educational, residential university offering undergraduate, graduate, and adult
education programs that integrate liberal arts, active learning, practical experience, and Franciscan values. Quincy University's intercollegiate sports are members of the NCAA Division II Great Lakes Valley Conference for men and women. For more information, please contact the Quincy University Office of Community Relations by calling (217) 228-5275.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
Alton, IL
Carey Ann McDermott
Belleville, IL
Jennifer Kathryn Cange
Rebeka Lynn Porter
Collinsville, IL
Kyle B Reeves
Edwardsville, IL
Brandon Samuel Davis
Morgan Annette McGinnis
Fairview Heights, IL
Courtney Michelle Lewis
Rebecca Anne McIsaac
Maryville, IL
Marlee Kay Clouatre
Rachel Marie Scrum
O'Fallon, MO
Jasus Lavander Harkins
St Charles, MO
Michael Patrick Timmermann
Troy Michael Wehde
St. Charles, MO
Megan Lepage Swanson
