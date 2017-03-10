QUINCY, Ill. - Quincy University released its Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean’s List. In total, 353 students received the honor during the Fall 2016 semester. A complete list of honorees is listed below:


Alton, IL

 Carey McDermott
 Keenan Stegall

Bethalto, IL

 Erin Flaherty
 John Whitworth

Edwardsville, IL

 Brandon Davis
 Morgan McGinnis
 John Schmidtke

Glen Carbon, IL

 Cole Cimarolli

Jerseyville, IL

 Abigail Tonsor


Founded in 1860 by Franciscan friars, Quincy University (www.quincy.edu) is a Catholic, co-educational, residential university offering undergraduate, graduate, and adult education programs that integrate liberal arts, active learning, practical experience, and Franciscan values. Quincy University’s intercollegiate sports are members of the NCAA Division II Great Lakes Valley Conference for men and women. For more information, please contact the Quincy University Office of Community Relations by calling (217) 228-5275.

