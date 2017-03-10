Quincy University releases Fall 2016 Dean's List
QUINCY, Ill. - Quincy University released its Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean’s List. In total, 353 students received the honor during the Fall 2016 semester. A complete list of honorees is listed below:
Alton, IL
Carey McDermott
Keenan Stegall
Bethalto, IL
Erin Flaherty
John Whitworth
Edwardsville, IL
Brandon Davis
Morgan McGinnis
John Schmidtke
Glen Carbon, IL
Cole Cimarolli
Jerseyville, IL
Abigail Tonsor
