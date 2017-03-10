QUINCY, Ill. - Quincy University released its Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean’s List. In total, 353 students received the honor during the Fall 2016 semester. A complete list of honorees is listed below:



Alton, IL



Carey McDermott

Keenan Stegall



Bethalto, IL



Erin Flaherty

John Whitworth



Edwardsville, IL



Brandon Davis

Morgan McGinnis

John Schmidtke



Glen Carbon, IL



Cole Cimarolli



Jerseyville, IL



Abigail Tonsor





