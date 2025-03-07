QUINCY – The Quincy Art Center is proud to present Thomas D. Mangelsen: A Life in the Wild, an exhibition showcasing 31 of Mangelsen’s most iconic and resonant wildlife images. The exhibition will be on display from March 14 to May 31, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM, offering visitors a breathtaking journey into the world of some of nature’s most awe-inspiring creatures.

An opening Reception for the exhibit will be held on Friday, March 14, from 7:00 – 9:00 PM, where guests can enjoy an evening celebrating the beauty of the natural world through Mangelsen’s masterful lens. At 7:30 PM, Elizabeth Swick, Director of Exhibitions at Quincy Art Center, will give a talk offering deeper insight into the significance of Mangelsen’s work and his impact on the field of wildlife photography.

Additionally, attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to enter a drawing to win one of ten spots in a Photographing Wildlife Workshop with local wildlife photographer Timothy Spencer. The workshop will take place at Lynn Deer Park in the Illinois Veterans Home, 1707 N 12th St, Quincy, IL, on Saturday, April 12, from 10:00 AM – Noon. Participants will learn essential techniques in composition, camera functions, and working with natural light, all while engaging with fellow photography enthusiasts. This workshop can also be taken using a phone camera. (Rain-out date: April 26.)

This exhibition is made possible by the generous support of the following sponsors: Knapheide, State Street Bank, Quincy Recycle, Quincy Medical Group, Blessing Health System, Mercantile Bank, Lee Lindsay, Signe Oakley, Steve & Judy Siebers, Doris Malacarne, Jim, Ann, & Avery Titus, Alan Knepler, Bo & Erin Knapheide, and Alan & Mary Ellen Stiegemeier.

About the Exhibition

A Life in the Wild is a celebration of patience, dedication, and a deep understanding of wildlife behavior. Mangelsen’s work is a striking counterpoint to the growing trend of manipulated and staged wildlife photography. His images, taken entirely in the wild under natural conditions, are a testament to his decades of perseverance, often waiting in extreme conditions for the perfect moment to capture the essence of his subjects.

This exhibition features many of Mangelsen’s award-winning images from all seven continents, including the renowned Polar Dance, a whimsical portrait of polar bears in the Arctic, and Catch of the Day, one of the most widely recognized wildlife photographs in history. The latter, capturing the precise moment a salmon leaps into the jaws of a brown bear at Brooks River, Alaska, was achieved long before the advent of digital photography and remains an unparalleled achievement in the field.

Article continues after sponsor message

Curated by David J. Wagner, L.L.C., with prospectus text by Todd Wilkinson, author of Grizzlies of Pilgrim Creek, this exhibition is not only a showcase of visual artistry but also an invitation to reflect on the fragility of the natural world and the importance of conservation.

This exhibition is made possible by the generous support of Lee Lindsay, Signe Oakley, Steve & Judy Siebers, Doris Malacarne, Jim, Ann, & Avery Titus, Alan Knepler, Bo & Erin Knapheide, Alan & Mary Ellen Stiegemeier, and Quincy Recycle.

Visit Quincy Art Center

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience Thomas D. Mangelsen: A Life in the Wild at the Quincy Art Center. The exhibition will be open to the public from March 14 through May 31, 2025, Wednesday through Saturday, 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM. Admission to the exhibit is free.

For more information, please visit www.quincyartcenter.org or call(217) 223-5900.

Media Contact:

Libby Ruth Campbell

Quincy Art Center

Email: lcampbell@quincyartcenter.org

Phone: (217) 223-5900

About Quincy Art Center

The Quincy Art Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering the appreciation of the visual arts through exhibitions, education, and community engagement. Through diverse programs and events, the Art Center strives to inspire creativity and connect people through the power of art.

More like this: