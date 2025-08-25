BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Chief Jason Lamb and Deputy Fire Chief Dan Bartels reported that a single driver sustained minor injuries after striking a power box near the QuikTrip in Bethalto early Monday morning, Aug. 25, 2025. The QuikTrip is located at 605 W. Bethalto Drive in Bethalto.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m., Monday, when the police chief said a driver coming from Arby's experienced a medical issue and collided with a QuikTrip power box.

Article continues after sponsor message

QuikTrip was closed for a period of time after the incident, but a manager said it was reopened this afternoon.

The impact caused a temporary power outage in the area, but power has since been restored.

Emergency responders cleared the scene by approximately 9 a.m.

More like this: