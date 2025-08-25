QuikTrip In Bethalto Faced Temporary Closure After Driver Incident
A driver experienced a medical emergency and hit a power box near QuikTrip, causing temporary closure and power outage in Bethalto early Monday.
BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Chief Jason Lamb and Deputy Fire Chief Dan Bartels reported that a single driver sustained minor injuries after striking a power box near the QuikTrip in Bethalto early Monday morning, Aug. 25, 2025. The QuikTrip is located at 605 W. Bethalto Drive in Bethalto.
The incident occurred around 7 a.m., Monday, when the police chief said a driver coming from Arby's experienced a medical issue and collided with a QuikTrip power box.
QuikTrip was closed for a period of time after the incident, but a manager said it was reopened this afternoon.
The impact caused a temporary power outage in the area, but power has since been restored.
Emergency responders cleared the scene by approximately 9 a.m.
