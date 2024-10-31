Our Daily Show! LIVE Wood River Trick or Treat: Quigg's Sports Emporium!

WOOD RIVER - As the owner of Quig’s Sports Emporium, Jason Quigley was pleased to join Wood River’s Downtown Trick-or-Treat event last week.

Quig’s Sports Emporium is a new business in Wood River that buys, sells and trades sports equipment. Athletes can trade in used cleats they’ve outgrown, for example, and get a gently used pair that fits better. Quigley feels confident that the store is a great “one-stop shop for anything sports.”

“We’re going all-in,” Quigley said. “We really think that the idea and what we can do with the community really is something to kind of strive for and kind of keep going for.”

At the Downtown Trick-or-Treat event on Oct. 23, 2024, Quigley joked that the store was running out of candy but still eager to participate in the event. He shared that he recently quit his day job so he can focus on the store full-time.

Quig’s Sports Emporium stays busy throughout the year as athletes come in for a variety of sports equipment. They see an influx of customers at the beginning of each season. The store also sells letterman jackets, which have proven to be a popular offering.

Quigley said that fall baseball has been their busiest season yet. As middle school teams geared up for their season, Quig’s Sports Emporium welcomed a lot of first-time players who were eager to start playing ball.

“It was cool to see a lot of kids come in who have never played baseball and grab stuff that was affordable for Mom and Dad and knowing they were going to go out and play some baseball,” he remembered.

Quigley also expressed his excitement for Wood River’s growth in recent months. Not only is this growth beneficial for the community, Quigley said, but it also brings people into Quig’s Sports Emporium.

“We see it,” he added. “It’s really nice to have people that would probably never walk into the store walk into the store, because they’re walking up and down Main Street and seeing a lot of stuff happening.”

For more information about Quig’s Sports Emporium, visit their official Facebook page.

