(Busch Stadium) A couple of starts ago and reviewing some of his old game footage, Adam Wainwright noted that he was going to be more aggressive on the mound. On Saturday, the Milwaukee Brewers batters adopted a similar approach.

“If I locate and they’re aggressive, it’s a lot of quick outs,” said Wainwright, who needed only five pitches in the opening frame breezed through four scoreless innings before Keon Broxton hit a solo home run. “I was trying to keep the inning and the first number of the pitch count the same. That’s a key for me always, but they put a couple of tough last couple innings on me. I was making some good pitches–the pitch Broxton hit out’s not a bad pitch. You’ve got to tip your hat sometimes.”

Wainwright finished with a line of 8 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, and 7 Ks. He threw 109 pitches/66 strikes. The time of game was 2:39.

This was the 11th win of the season for the Cardinals when trailing after 7 innings, which leads all of the Major Leagues. It also didn’t hurt that prior to the Cardinals rally in the 8th, Waino was promised the offense was ready to do it again.

“After I got that last out, Jhonny Peralta came up to me and he said ‘we’re going to pick you up right here’ and then he went out and got the knock,” shared Wainwright. “I said you knew what was going to happen, huh? And he said, ‘when you got that last out I knew we were going to score.'”

Besides the confidence in the offense being capably of late-inning heroics, Wainwright also noted the defense behind him.

“Wong was amazing tonight–both sides of the plate,” said Wainwright. “Getting on base and his defense the last few games, the last week or so, has been amazing. He’s playing Gold Glove defense out there. Game-changing play yesterday he made up the middle to flip that double play where we were all thinking base hit and tonight he did the same thing defensively. It was great. Got that run across and Grichuk made a good throw home to get their guy at the plate, so team effort. A total team effort.”

Combined with a New York loss, the St. Louis Cardinals win moved them back into the second National League Wild Card position, 0.5 games ahead of the Mets.

Wainwright also shared one other reason to celebrate tonight’s victory…

“It’s my daughter’s birthday today, I want to say happy birthday to my daughter Baily Grace–that one’s for her.”

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI