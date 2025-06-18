ALTON—The Alton Fire Department quickly responded to a fire in the 600 block of Division Street in Alton and extinguished it in the early morning of Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

Deputy Chief Matt Fischer said the fire call came in at about 1:56 a.m. on Wednesday about a fire in the bedroom of the Alton home. “Everyone was out when the firefighters arrived and they made a quick hit and stopped it.”

Fischer said the fire likely started with a single-unit air conditioner window unit.

Fischer said he is always proud of his firefighters but this was just another example of a quick response and quick work saved the home.

The home has considerable smoke damage and fire damage the back part of the house. The utilities were also turned off at the home on Wednesday, Fischer said.

