EDWARDSVILLE – A third-party contractor working in the 7300 block of Marine Road was using a boring machine when the operator hit a one-inch Ameren Illinois natural gas pipeline line. Ameren Illinois received a call about a natural gas service line being struck.

A crew arrived on the scene and safely secured the area. The crew was able to safely repair the damage to the pipeline in about 20 minutes. The natural gas outage impacted only one customer. No one had to be evacuated.

As a safety reminder, it is important to call 811 before digging – 811 is the national number for utility locating and marking. In the Ameren Illinois service territory, the number connects directly to a nonprofit organization called Joint Utility Locating Information for Excavators (J.U.L.I.E).

When a call is placed to J.U.L.I.E., the caller must include the digging location (address), as well as the specific area (e.g. left/right side of the house, front, back) If J.U.L.I.E determines that Ameren Illinois has facilities in the location, they will generate a “dig ticket” that goes directly to both Ameren Illinois and whomever initiated the request. That dig ticket contains both a specific start date/time, as well as an expiration date. Excavating cannot occur outside this strict window.

The J.U.L.I.E service is available free of charge. Proactively calling J.U.L.I.E can help prevent a dangerous situation by ensuring all facilities are clearly identified before the first shovel hits the dirt. A home or business owner can also put in an e-request online at Illinois1call.com.

