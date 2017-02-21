ALTON - Alton Police Department officers quickly captured a suspect shortly after a Tuesday morning robbery at U.S. Bank at 1520 Washington Ave. in Alton.

Shortly after the bank reported the robbery, an on-foot pursuit occurred near the bank. Police scanner activity stated that the suspect ran in the direction of Mills Avenue and Pine Street in Alton. Around 9:20 a.m., officers caught up with the suspect and held him at gunpoint in the backyard of a home at 1218 Washington Ave. in Alton, only a couple of blocks away from the scene of the crime.

The suspect was agitated with officers and witnesses on the scene but did cooperate with officials once he was taken into custody. Officers stood with the suspect on the sidewalk for several minutes until he was placed in the back of the police cruiser to avoid the falling rain.

Multiple Alton Police cars responded to the bank and quickly located the man a few blocks from the scene.

Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.

