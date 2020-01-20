EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville senior point guard Que Love had a big week for the Tigers, scoring a total of 37 points, with five rebounds and five assists in helping guide Edwardsville to a 3-0 record to run their season mark to 17-1 on the year. A game against Alton, scheduled for Friday, was postponed because of an ice storm that passed through the St. Louis area.

Her best game came Jan. 10 against O'Fallon, where Love hit on three three-point shots in the first quarter, and going on to score 20 points in the Tigers' 61-47 win over the Panthers in the two teams' first meeting of the season.

And to top everything off, Love was nominated to play in the McDonald's All-American All-Star game, being one of three St. Louis area players to be nominated. The rosters will be announced on Jan. 23, with the game set for Toyota Center in Houston, the home arena of the NBA's Houston Rockets, on Apr. 1.

"I'm feeling good," Love said in a postgame interview that followed the win over O'Fallon. "O'Fallon's a good team, and we got a big three, so I'm pretty proud of my team for that."

The three's Love hit in the opening quarter played a big role in the Tigers' win over the Panthers, helping to set the tone. The Tigers also executed their offense well, which was a part of the team's game plan.

"Always execute whatever we have to do," Love said. "I'll do whatever for my tea, and if that's what we needed to get us going, then that's what happened, and I'm just glad I could do that for us."

The Tigers' bench also made a major contribution to the win over O'Fallon, with Ariana Bennett and Kylie Burg making big plays along the way.

"Yeah, we did really good today," Love said.

It was a great win over a high-quality opponent such as O'Fallon, and it helped the Tigers take a big step in the Southwestern Conference standings.

"I'm just glad we competed against another really good team," Love said, "and we showed them what we have."

Love was looking forward to the game against Parkway North, a team that had defeated Incarnate Word Academy, who defeated the Tigers in the final of the Visitation Christmas Tournament Dec. 28. The Tigers defeated the Vikings 55-27 in the St. Joseph's Academy Shootout last Saturday, another quality win for Edwardsville.

"They're a really good team obviously," Love said of Parkway North, "so we're just looking forward to the challenge."

And as the season progresses, the Tigers will be facing more challenges, but Love knows her team will continue to work and be prepared for everything that lies ahead.

"We're just going to work and get better," Love said, "and feel great as we get better," she said with a smile and laugh.

