EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville football junior quarterback Yale Weaver has had several big games for the Tigers this season.

One of his better contests was a 24-for-35 passing night for 201 yards and four touchdowns against Jackson, Mo., on Sept. 14, 2024. He also had a strong game this past Friday in a triumph over 42-0 Alton at Alton and the week before in a 35-0 victory over Belleville West at home.

Weaver is a Spencer Homes Male Athlete of the Month for Edwardsville.

"I'm feeling good," Weaver said in recent interview. "The offense is looking great right now, just looking to dominate in conference."

Weaver is very confident about the Tigers' chances in the SWC this season.

"I feel good about all my guys, my line, my weapons, the defense. We've got a talented group," Weaver said. "I'm ready."

There is a good solid plan for the Tigers and Weaver as the team prepares for the remainder of the conference season.

On Friday, the Tigers hosts Belleville East in a 7 p.m. encounter then travels to East St. Louis on Oct. 18, 2024, to face the Flyers.

"You know, it's conference," Weaver said. "We're all just looking to have good weeks of practice, just executing games, just do our thing, just play football. I am looking forward to the rest of the season. It's going to be fun."