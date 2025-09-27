COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville’s Kahoks secured a commanding 50-3 victory over the Granite City Warriors in a Week 5 matchup Friday night, Sept. 26, 2025, at Kahok Stadium, marking their third consecutive win after an 0-2 start to the 2025 season.

Senior quarterback Jace Wilkinson led the offensive onslaught, setting the tone early with a 41-yard touchdown run just 1 minute and 45 seconds into the game. Wilkinson continued to dominate through the air, connecting on 15 of 21 passes for 239 yards and five touchdowns.

The Kahoks capitalized quickly on their second possession as Wilkinson threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Christian Bargney, who recorded his first varsity touchdown.

Collinsville extended its lead with a 5-yard touchdown run by senior Amauri Harper and another touchdown pass from Wilkinson to Bargney before the end of the first quarter, putting the Kahoks ahead 28-0.

Granite City managed to get on the board in the second quarter with a 31-yard field goal by Jacopo Salato, but Collinsville responded swiftly. Wilkinson found senior Loyal Patterson for a 52-yard touchdown pass, followed by two more touchdown connections to senior Matt Reynolds, including a 42-yard strike just before halftime. Junior Lazarion Steward added a two-point conversion run, pushing the Kahoks’ lead to 43-3 at the half.

Neither team scored in the second half as the running clock was implemented. Collinsville’s balanced offense featured Wilkinson and Harper combining for 85 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Patterson led receivers with 98 yards on four catches. Matt Reynolds contributed with perfect execution on extra points, making all six attempts and extending his streak to 11 consecutive successful kicks.

Collinsville will return to Kahok Stadium next week to face the defending Class 1A champion Althoff Crusaders.