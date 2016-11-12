OSWEGO – Football games often have points where the game turns.

One such moment may have came in the third quarter of Edwardsville's 31-14 win over Oswego in the second round of the IHSA Class 8A playoffs Saturday night.

The Tigers, trailing 14-10 in the third quarter, took advantage of a field goal attempt where quarterback Brenden Dickmann, who also holds for Riley Patterson, drew the Panthers offside on fourth-and-four to give EHS a first down and kept a drive alive.

Not long after, Dickmann called is own number and took off on a 29-yard touchdown run that put the Tigers ahead 17-14 with 8:33 left in the period; Edwardsville never trailed again and moved into the quarterfinals, where they will meet Glen Ellyn Glenbard West next weekend.

“It was a big momentum-changer after missing that field goal on the first drive (where Patterson missed on the opening drive and the Panthers drove downfield for the game's first score),” Dickmann, who went 10-of-13 for 155 yards and a touchdown passing and also ran six times for 49 yards and the touchdown, said. “It was a big help for the morale of the team too.”

The Tigers knew they were going to be facing a challenge from the Panthers, who went into the game at 10-0 after getting by Joliet West on a last-second field goal in the opening round; Edwardsville themselves got a Patterson field goal in overtime to advance in the opening round over Oak Park-River Forest. “Especially after last week; we needed the big morale boost for the team. Everyone's pretty excited,” Dickmann said.

On the touchdown run, Dickmann said “it's a zone read; I just made the read I needed to and the (offensive) line blocked it perfectly. It ended up being a keep for me and I just got what I could and it turned out to be a touchdown.”

Now that the Tigers are one of the last eight teams standing, anything could happen. “Coach is always saying this team can go as far as we want to, so it's up to us,” Dickmann said. “The line has to block, we have to get it done in the backfield and just take care of everything.”

