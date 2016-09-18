EDWARDSVILLE – Brenden Dickmann overcame many challenges in Friday night's 19-0 Edwardsville football win over O'Fallon.

The challenge of the Panthers' physical defense, steady rain that fell throughout the game and conditions that made things difficult all night.

Dickmann threw for two touchdowns and ran for another one himself as the Tigers went to 4-0 overall, 2-0 in the Southwestern Conference, heading in this week's league game at Belleville East.

“O'Fallon's a very physical team,” Dickmann said. “They have great players; for the past couple of years, it's always been difficult playing O'Fallon.”

Dickmann's two touchdown passes to Dionte Rodgers and Nathan Kolesa, especially considering the conditions, were very satisfying for the senior quarterback. “Especially with the conditions with the rain, I was very excited with two passing touchdowns,” Dickmann said, “and I'm glad we got it (the game) over with (two of Edwardsville's first three games had been affected by rain and storms, forcing game suspensions into the next day).

“We wanted to set a tone early (with the Collinsville win last week) and get everything straight before the bigger games later in the season.”

The Tigers will host East St. Louis in what is expected to be one of the bigger St. Louis-area games of the season Sept. 30; last year's highly anticipated contest against the Flyers wasn't played because of a teacher's strike in East St. Louis that forced the Flyers to forfeit the remainder of their games before the strike was settled.

“It'll be a big game for sure, but we'll prepare like we always do,” Dickmann said.

