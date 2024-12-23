



ALTON — The Alton Police Department, in collaboration with the Metro East SWAT Team, executed a search warrant on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in connection with a shooting incident that occurred just over a week earlier. The operation took place in the 800 block of Brown Street, Alton.

The search was part of an ongoing investigation into a shooting that happened at 4:07 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2024. The Alton Police Department was alerted by a local hospital that a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds had been admitted to their Emergency Department. The victim was subsequently transferred to a hospital in St. Louis for advanced medical care.

Investigators determined that the shooting occurred in the parking lot of Circle Gas, located at 911 College Avenue, Alton. Following the investigation, the Madison County State's Attorney’s Office filed charges on Dec. 20, 2024, against 23-year-old Quan G. Teamer of Alton. The charges include aggravated battery with a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, and obstructing justice. An arrest warrant was signed by Judge Berkley, mandating that Teamer be held for a detention hearing upon his arrest.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford addressed the issue of gun violence in the community, emphasizing the department's commitment to public safety.

"Gun violence has no place in Alton, and we will continue to vigorously investigate and hold accountable those who commit violent crimes in our city," Ford stated. "The Alton Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents by taking decisive action against those who threaten our community's peace."

The Alton Police Department expressed gratitude to the Metro East SWAT Team and other law enforcement partners for their assistance in this operation.

As a reminder, all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

