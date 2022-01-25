JERSEY COUNTY - QEM Fire Protection District firefighters battled a difficult detached garage fire in an area with multiple mobile homes and made what Fire Chief Gerry New described “a quick hit” and extinguished it, Monday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

The fire occurred around 9 p.m. off Legate Drive, Chief New said. He added that the detached garage fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived and it did encounter serious damage.

“There were a bunch of mobile homes near there,” Chief New said. “The trailer next to the garage suffered only a little damage because of the quick hit. I am always proud of our firefighters. It was a cold night, but all of them were OK. Any time there is extremely cold weather you were about the firefighters' safety and the equipment. The firefighters did a fantastic job last night.”

More like this: