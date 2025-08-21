GRAFTON - QEM Fire Protection District will host a blood drive to benefit the community.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, community members can stop by QEM Fire Protection District at 14905 Elsah Road in Grafton to donate blood. ImpactLife will run the drive, while the firefighters will be happy to answer questions, show off their firetrucks, and share their facility with the public.

“The nation is low on blood,” said firefighter Cameron Mank. “We had a space to use, so we’ll utilize it to give an opportunity to help a little bit more.”

Anybody who donates blood that day will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win two tickets to Guns ‘N Hoses. This event, scheduled for November in St. Louis, supports The BackStoppers through boxing matches between police officers and firefighters.

You can click here to schedule an appointment to give blood, or walk-ins are also welcome.

For more information about the QEM Fire Protection District blood drive, click here.

