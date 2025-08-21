GRAFTON - QEM Fire Protection District will host a blood drive to benefit the community.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, community members can stop by QEM Fire Protection District at 14905 Elsah Road in Grafton to donate blood. ImpactLife will run the drive, while the firefighters will be happy to answer questions, show off their firetrucks, and share their facility with the public.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The nation is low on blood,” said firefighter Cameron Mank. “We had a space to use, so we’ll utilize it to give an opportunity to help a little bit more.”

Anybody who donates blood that day will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win two tickets to Guns ‘N Hoses. This event, scheduled for November in St. Louis, supports The BackStoppers through boxing matches between police officers and firefighters.

You can click here to schedule an appointment to give blood, or walk-ins are also welcome.

For more information about the QEM Fire Protection District blood drive, click here.

More like this:

Raging Rivers WaterPark Offers Special Events This Weekend
Jul 10, 2025
Multi-Agency Search Ongoing For Missing Swimmer On Mississippi River
Jun 18, 2025
American Red Cross Offers Free A1C Screening for August Donors
Aug 11, 2025
Grafton Families Enjoy Free Food and Games at Annual Event
Aug 4, 2025
OSFM Awards $5 Million in Grants for the Construction or Rehabilitation of Fire Stations in Illinois
Jul 16, 2025

 