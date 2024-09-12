ELSAH/GRAFTON - The QEM Fire Protection District Auxiliary will host their annual fish fry to raise money for the fire department.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, community members can enjoy fish dinners, sandwiches and desserts at the QEM Fire Protection District, located at 14905 Elsah Road in Grafton. There are also several raffles available. The money raised will help the auxiliary provide meals and equipment for the firefighters.

“It’s one of our biggest fundraisers to help raise funds to support the firefighters,” said Heather, who organized the event. “We try to help with getting the firefighters things they need.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The auxiliary regularly provides meals and drinks when the firefighters are on extended call fires. Heather said one meal costs about $150 to provide.

While the QEM Fire Protection District funds the buildings and trucks, the auxiliary raises money for extra equipment, including leaf blowers and brush gear. Heather pointed out that all of the firefighters are volunteers, so it’s important to the auxiliary that the firefighters have the equipment and meals they need.

“It’s very important to see our guys taken care of out there and make sure they’re staying hydrated and make sure they’re getting food to eat and anything they need,” she added.

For more information about the QEM Fire Protection District Auxiliary fish fry, including a full list of raffle items, visit the official event page on Facebook.