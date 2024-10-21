QUARRY, ELSAH, MISSISSIPPI, AND OTTER CREEK TOWNSHIPS - In a collaborative effort with the nonprofit Camp I Am Me and Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM), the QEM Fire Protection District will be installing no-cost smoke alarms for the residents of Quarry, Elsah, Mississippi, and Otter Creek Townships. The Be Alarmed! Smoke Alarm Installation Program provides smoke alarms and fire prevention materials to Illinois fire departments to both educate residents on fire safety as well as to provide them with life-saving devices in their home.

The statewide smoke alarm blitz campaign, scheduled for Oct. 20-26, 2024, brings together fire departments from across Illinois to raise awareness about fire prevention and ensure that communities have properly functioning smoke alarms installed in their homes. As part of Fire Prevention Month, the QEM Fire Protection District will be installing 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms to enhance home safety and protect families.

“Captain Eich" emphasizes the critical importance of working smoke alarms, stating, "'This year's National Fire Prevention Week campaign is, 'Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!' as smoke alarms are the most effective early warning devices available. By simply having a working smoke alarm in your home, you can reduce your risk of fire-related fatalities by half. With the reliable 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms, residents can rest assured that their homes are safeguarded for years to come."

In addition to providing smoke alarms, the program includes educating residents on creating home fire escape plans to empower them with the knowledge of how to respond in case of an emergency.

“Our primary goal is to ensure all residents have the lifesaving protection of a smoke alarm," explains Captain Eich. “While smoke alarms play a crucial role in fire safety, we also strive to educate the community on the importance of being prepared with an actionable fire escape plan."

Residents interested in learning more about the QEM Fire Protection District's smoke alarm installation

program are encouraged to contact the department at 618-786-3300, damon.eich@gemfire.org, or by going to our Facebook page and messaging us there.

