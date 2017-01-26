Pvt. Jake Roustio enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard Jan. 18 at St. Louis Entrance Processing Station. Once he completes basic training and advanced individual training, he will be assigned to Company D, 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry in Mount Vernon, Illinois. (U.S. Army photo)SPRINGFIELD - Pvt. Jake Roustio was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Jan. 19 at the St. Louis Entrance Processing Station.

Roustio enlisted as an 11B, infantryman. He is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Once he graduates from East Alton-Wood River High School in May he will attend basic combat training and advanced individual training. After finishing his training, Roustio will be assigned to Company D, 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry in Mount Vernon, Illinois.

After successfully completing his training, Roustio will be eligible to receive 100 percent free college tuition through the Illinois National Guard Grant, and for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulate Roustio and welcome him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

More like this:

Duckworth, Lee Introduce Bipartisan Guarding Readiness Resources Act to Strengthen National Guard Units  
Mar 4, 2025
Helmkamp Celebrates 87 Years of Excellence with a Strategic Succession Plan and Key Leadership Promotions
Mar 11, 2025
Illinois RiverWatch Hosts Illinois Crayfish Finders Training Session
Mar 18, 2025
Lincoln Alwardt Honored By Edwardsville Rotary Club
Feb 25, 2025
ISP Investigation Leads To 49-Year Sentence In Casino Queen Shooting
Mar 23, 2025

 