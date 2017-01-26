SPRINGFIELD - Pvt. Jake Roustio was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Jan. 19 at the St. Louis Entrance Processing Station.

Roustio enlisted as an 11B, infantryman. He is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Once he graduates from East Alton-Wood River High School in May he will attend basic combat training and advanced individual training. After finishing his training, Roustio will be assigned to Company D, 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry in Mount Vernon, Illinois.

After successfully completing his training, Roustio will be eligible to receive 100 percent free college tuition through the Illinois National Guard Grant, and for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulate Roustio and welcome him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

