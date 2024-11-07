Our Daily Show! Beyond the Shelves With Hayner- Upcoming Events, Programs, and More!

ALTON - The Hayner Public Library District has a busy month ahead as they prepare for November’s programs.

“There is so much going on,” said Mary Cordes, the library’s executive director. “It’s busy, but it’s going well.”

Hayner will host a special Story Time at Lucy’s Playhouse from 10–11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13, 2024. Located at the Lucy Haskell Playhouse at 1211 Henry Street, these events invite kids to enjoy an interactive story with Ms. Mary Kay and Panda Bear.

The second Teen Graphic Novel Writers Guild is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2024, at the Alton Square Mall Hayner location. This program invites teens to write and illustrate their own graphic novels. Cordes noted that graphic novels are “their own art form” and help a lot of young readers fall in love with reading.

“You can look at them for the art and the artistry of the creation, but it’s also the gateway for reading, especially for younger readers because they kind of start with graphic novels,” she said. “Or maybe [people who speak] English as a second language or people who are working on their literacy skills, you can start with a graphic novel and you can use the pictures to help you as you’re navigating your way through the text. Once you master that, then you go on into other books. [Graphic novels are] great for so many different reasons.”

The library’s well-loved Puzzle Me This event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at the Genealogy and Local History Library. This competition allows attendees to complete puzzles together and compete to see who can build a puzzle the fastest. The puzzles were designed by Alton High School students and incorporate scenes from local history.

“You come and compete against other teams to put together these really cool jigsaw puzzles that have been created specifically for this event,” Cordes explained. “They’re all local history-related puzzles. They’re very, very cool. So not only is it just a fun opportunity to get together with your friends and put these puzzles together, but it’s a great partnership with the library and the Alton High students.”

If puzzles aren’t your thing, you can instead enjoy the Writers Circle: Flash Fiction event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Alton Square Mall Hayner location. The monthly Writers Circles invite local writers to come together, write and provide feedback on each other’s pieces. Cordes said this program has “a really good following.”

From 1–2:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2024, the library will host “We’re Hiring! Illinois Department of Human Services In-Person Recruitment Presentation” at the Alton Square Mall. Cordes explained that this presentation will help people create profiles and begin the process of applying for jobs through the Illinois Department of Human Services.

“It’s a recruitment team, and they’re going to talk about topics related to applying for state employment positions, creating a state profile so that you can apply for these positions, and then the best practices when applying for careers in the state of Illinois,” she said. “This is really helpful if you or someone you know has been trying to get a job with the state. This is going to tell you exactly how to do it, what jobs are available, how to create a profile and how to apply for them.”

Many of these programs ask people to register, as space is limited. You can register by calling Hayner Library at 1-800-613-3163. Visit the official Hayner Public Library District website at HaynerLibrary.org for more information about upcoming events and library resources.

