107th Annual Alton Halloween Parade

ALTON - Lewis and Clark Community College was well-represented in the 107th Alton Halloween Parade.

The college had a video game-themed float as well as a Jeep that traveled through downtown Alton for the parade on Oct. 31, 2024. Daniel Nosce, a recruiter with the college, noted the students’ excitement to be involved and share the LCCC mission with the community.

“We want to make sure that Lewis and Clark is at the forefront of everyone’s minds when it comes to higher education,” Nosce said. “It is a community college, so we want to put the community back into community college.”

The Video Game Club and the Pride Club operated the float, while the Future Business Leaders of America group drove a Jeep. Nosce predicted that in the next two years, there will be “at least 300 people” representing LCCC in the parade.

He added that the college’s participation would not be possible without “a lot of cohesion” between students, faculty and staff. He hopes to see more people enroll at LCCC in the future.

“We are open for enrollment year-round, so the time to enroll is now. We would love to have you,” Nosce said. “At Lewis and Clark, you’re more than just a number. You’re a story. You’re a name. You’re a success. And we would love to have you.”

For more information about the 107th Alton Halloween Parade, check out this article on RiverBender.com.

