COTTAGE HILLS — Richard F. Moody, a Marine who served in the Vietnam War, was honored posthumously for his sacrifice after being killed in action on December 21, 1965. Moody, who held the rank of Private, is remembered by his community as a very proud man.

Moody’s service was marked by his commitment to his country, culminating in the receipt of a Purple Heart for his bravery.

Moody's legacy is carried on in Cottage Hills, where residents reflect on the impact of his sacrifice.

Brenda M. Copeland, a submitter of Moody's information to the Veteran's Salute, emphasized the pride he felt in serving his nation. The community continues to recognize and honor the contributions of veterans like Moody, ensuring that their sacrifices are not forgotten.

