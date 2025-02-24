ST. LOUIS - Beneful is declaring February 27, 2025, as 'National Small Dog Day,' celebrating the small dogs in the pack, their mighty personalities, and the huge impact they have on our lives. Small dog owners are invited to join the celebration on social media by posting pics of their favorite pint-sized pups with the hashtag #SmallDogDay and tagging @beneful.

Small dogs have unique attributes and bring their owners endless joy, whether they are showing off two-footed dance moves, confidently protecting their homes, or curling up on their owners' laps. With 'National Small Dog Day,' Beneful celebrates everything there is to love about small dogs and aims to educate humans on the importance of providing nutrition that supports their specific needs.

Small Dogs, Big Personalities, and Unique Needs

According to Purina veterinarian Dr. RuthAnn Lobos, dogs who weigh 20 pounds or less fall under the small dog or toy dog breed category.

"Despite their stature, small dogs are anything but pint-sized when it comes to their energy, personalities, and distinct traits," said Dr. Lobos. "They tend to live longer than larger dogs and love activity, play, and adventure just as much as any other dog. However, they have a unique set of needs, and it's important for pet owners to recognize and support these through proper nutrition."

Beneful's IncrediBites line is specifically developed to support small dog needs with a great, dog-loved taste. The high-protein formulas help small dogs maintain strong muscles; incorporate nutrient-dense food to support small dogs' faster metabolisms and longer life spans; and many formulas include antioxidants to bolster their immune systems for a better quality of life. Plus, smaller kibble makes it easier for them to eat. Dog owners can choose between beef or chicken, which was reintroduced in 2025 to suit their dogs' tastebuds.

"Beneful IncrediBites is dedicated to providing our beloved small dogs with food made just for them to nourish their bodies and help them live long and healthy lives. Its line of wet and dry dog food delivers big taste, fuels their larger-than-life personalities, and meets their nutritional requirements," said Dr. Lobos.

Each Beneful IncrediBites complete and balanced adult dog food formula begins with real meat, fish or poultry and has accents of natural fruits or vegetables. These make each meal an exciting and enjoyable time for dogs, ensuring dogs and their owners have exactly what they need to live life to the fullest.

Celebrate the Smallest Member of Your Family with Small Dog Day

Beneful invites pet owners to celebrate their beloved small dogs and delight them with Incredibites on 'National Small Dog Day' on February 27. Pet owners can also participate by capturing their small dogs' big personality and sharing their photos on social with the hashtag #SmallDogDay, tagging @beneful.

To learn more about Beneful, go to purina.com/beneful.

Right now, while supplies last, you can get points to redeem a free 3oz can of Beneful wet dog food when you download and sign-up for the myPurina app. Download the app today on App Store and Google Play, or visit purina.com/mypurina-app for more information; your small dog could try Beneful IncrediBites for free!

