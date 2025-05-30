ALTON - Alton Main Street invites you to a fun event which spans eighteen pet-friendly patios and businesses on Saturday, May 31st from Noon-8:00 p.m. Join us for the Pup Crawl, and yes you read that correctly - it’s a pub crawl with dogs!

Tickets are on sale now at all participating locations, or you can get your ticket at the Alton Dog Park on the day of the event while supplies last. With your $10 ticket you will receive a bandana for your pet, a frisbee featuring a QR code that points to a directory of all the pet-friendly businesses in the district for future reference, a passport listing food & beverage specials and pet-friendly activities, shuttle service from Noon-8pm, all-day access to the Alton Dog Park, and a chance to win great prizes!

Check in will take place at the Alton Dog Park from Noon-5:00 p.m. The Alton Dog Park can be found within Russell Commons Park, which is located under the Clark Bridge; enter via Ridge Street and follow the signs. During the event you can pick up information about how to purchase an annual pass.

For a traditional pub crawl experience, grab a bite or a beverage with your furry friend at following locations. The Conservatory will feature live music from the Frisbee Jazz Band from 2-6pm, and a raffle for a free dog-themed KOOLIVERSE sculpture. Bluff City Grill will have $6 Sangria and $3 Yuenglin Lager or Yuenglin Flights, Bubby & Sissy's is offering $2 beers on the patio, $3 house margaritas, plus check in on Facebook and get a branded bandana while supplies last! FLOCK Food Truck Park & Bar will give passport holders $2 off Boozy or Regular Lemonade, and a free pup cup with entree purchase at Byrdies. Danny's Lounge has all craft beers on special all day and complimentary dog treats.

The Firehouse will give away free dog treats and have shot specials. AP Cigar ordered cigar-shaped dog biscuits just for our participants! Pour Decisions has $2 Jello Shots, $3 Apple Pie Shots $3 Gatorade Drinks and 32 oz Phat Azz Buckets.The Old Bakery Beer Company specials are $7 Salty Dog Slushies, Custom OBB Leashes, and Spent Grain Dog Treats. Bossanova will feature the Pink Poodle Martini and the Bossa Bulldog, plus offer pizza specials from Noon-4pm! The Brown Bag Bistro has $5 Pretzel Sticks for passport holders; $15 Domestic Beer Buckets; and a gift card raffle for participants. Stop by the Alton Marina for free dog treats & drink specials.

The following businesses are also joining the fun! Families are welcome to start their day at the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market, then check in at the Dog Park and make their way around this fun route for all ages. River Bend Yoga will offer dog yoga on the half hour, It's Raining Zen will be giving away dog ice cream, Mom Said No / Mississippi Hippie is offering 20% off all pet inventory, Moon Drops + Wellness is offering 20% off all MD products + free CBD dog treats! My Just Desserts will have doggy treats & ice cream on the bench in front of the restaurant, and you’re sure to enjoy the Puppy Portrait Station at Jacoby Arts Center!

Prizes will be up for grabs, and participants will be placed into the drawing one time for every establishment on the passport where they’ve made a purchase of food, merchandise, alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage. Simply drop your passport in the collection bucket at any participating establishment any time before 8:00 p.m. after you have visited all of the stops you’d like to see.

Participants are encouraged to take photos along the way and share them on social media with the hashtag #AltonPupCrawl to help Alton Main Street continue to promote all of the pet friendly establishments that Alton has to offer. Pet-themed charities and vendors will have booths set up at many of the participating businesses.

“Alton Main Street has created this special occasion to let customers know about all of the establishments Downtown that are pet-friendly; most of the stops on the crawl welcome dogs every day, not just for special occasions” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street. “A Dog Park and patios where you can take your pets are frequently listed as a desire of our community, and Alton offers both!”

Alton Main Street thanks our generous sponsors that support these community gatherings, which boost Alton’s economy and enhance our quality of life: The City of Alton, Donnewald Distributing, Moon Drops + Wellness, Midwest Members Credit Union, It's Raining Zen, Chiro One Wellness Centers, Riverbender.com, AdVantage, The Telegraph, and WBGZ Radio.

Full details on this event and many other exciting happenings can be found at www.DowntownAlton.com/Events .

