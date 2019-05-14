(May 18 – Alton, IL) Mark your calendars for the second annual Pup Crawl, and yes you read that correctly. It’s a pub crawl plus dogs! Alton Main Street invites you to a pet themed Pub Crawl in Downtown Alton on Saturday, May 18th. Fourteen of Alton's best bars, restaurants, and retail businesses are participating in what will be the biggest crawl that Downtown Alton has seen yet, so get a group of friends together with your pups to drop by your familiar favorites and explore some of Alton’s new establishments.

$10.00 tickets are available now at: State Street Market, Bottle & Barrel, Brown Bag Bistro, Ragin Cajun Piano Bar, Tony’s Restaurant and 3rd Street Cafe, Bubby & Sissy’s, Solera Wine Bar, Catdaddy’s Tavern, The Lovejoy Wedding and Event Center, Bossanova Restaurant and Lounge, The Old Bakery Beer Company, and Party On Broadway. The Alton Dog Park will host The Old Bakery Beer Company on the day of the event. During the crawl, stop by Mineral Springs Mall to visit It’s Raining Zen and Party On Broadway for a treat. There will be vendors and animal welfare charities set up at establishments where space allows. Participants can purchase tickets on the day of the event while supplies last.

On May 18th, check in anytime after 1:00 p.m. on the patio at The Lovejoy Wedding and Event Center, formerly Elijah P’s, located at 401 Piasa St. in Alton to get your official ”pup” crawl bandana for your pet and bracelet for you. A passport that directs participants on this self-guided event will list the various food & beverage specials, festive entertainment and great giveaways being offered. Simply drop your passport with the bartender at any participating establishment anytime before 10:00 p.m. after you have visited all of the stops you’d like to see.

Exciting prizes will be up for grabs, including: a booze basket donated by Dirt Cheap, a dog themed basket donated by Shampooches dog grooming, and one lucky participant will win the grand prize – a pair of home field box seat tickets to see the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds on Tues, June 4th at 7:15 p.m. Participants will be placed into the drawing one time for every establishment on the passport where they’ve made a purchase of food, merchandise, alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage.

New this year in partnership with Alton Parks & Recreation, Alton Main Street is donating a portion of the proceeds from the event to provide new picnic tables for the Alton Dog Park. Participants are encouraged to take photos along the way and share them to the AMS facebook page so that the organization can continue to show everyone all of the pet friendly establishments that Alton has to offer.

“Alton Main Street has crafted this special occasion to let customers know about all of the establishments that are pet-friendly every day,” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street. “A Dog Park and patios where you can take your pets were listed as big needs for the community in our Needs Assessment survey, and Alton offers both! Sometimes the very thing you wish for is right under your nose and just needs additional promotion in order for more people to discover it.”

Area’s Best Cabs will be offering complimentary cab rides to get attendees and their pets home safely between 4:00-10:00 p.m., simply show your bracelet to the driver to redeem your free lift.

Alton Main Street thanks our sponsors; without their generous support we could not present these free community gatherings that boost Alton’s economy and enhance our quality of life: Simmons Hanly Conroy, Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, Sprint, Gent Funeral Home, AdVantage News, The Telegraph, WBGZ Radio, and Riverbender.com. Full details on this event and many other exciting happenings can be found on the Events page of DowntownAlton.com.

