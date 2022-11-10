ALTON - Retiring Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido is a man who has earned his way up the ladder in law enforcement. Pulido started as a patrol officer and has been involved in law enforcement since he was 16 years old as an Alton High School sophomore. In early December, Pulido will achieve his next mark as the new chief deputy sheriff under the new Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor.

Marcos became the Alton Police Chief in October 2020 when Jason Simmons retired as police chief.

Improving the quality of life in the city has always been at the foremost of retiring Chief Pulido's mind as an officer all the way to the police chief and now he will have the same goal for Madison County.

"I have had such a blessed and wonderful career at the Alton Police Department," he said. "Throughout my life and my career, I have met so many wonderful people and leaders that have made such an impact on my life. I have so many memories that I will never forget."

Pulido said it is an honor for him to be the chief deputy under the newly elected Sheriff Jeff Connor.

"I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to be the Chief Deputy of the Madison County Sheriff's Office," he said.

Marcos said he always knew he wanted to be a police officer. He worked as a patrol officer for four and a half years before becoming a detective in criminal investigations, then he was a member of the APD Street Crimes Unit, an investigator with the Illinois Child Death Task Force, a crisis negotiator for both the Alton Police and ILEAS Special Response Team, an FBI Task Force Officer, and supervisor with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. Chief Pulido was also certified as a juvenile officer and member of the Illinois Crisis Intervention Team.

"From an early age I have always wanted to be a police officer," Pulido said. "I don't know why, but it is always something I have always wanted to do. In high school, I joined the Explorer program for ride-alongs, along with a lot of other things, and the goal was to see and expose you to law enforcement to see if you can grow into it. I was interested in it and I participated in ride-alongs from age 16 until I was 21. I have always been thankful, humbled, and blessed by the career I have had."

Pulido said he will keep close to his heart his relationships with the people of Alton.

"There are so many wonderful people in this community and I am beyond thankful for their support," he said.

