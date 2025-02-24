GODFREY - Madison County Chief Deputy Sheriff Marcos Pulido addressed the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council this past week at the Godfrey Meat Market, discussing the role and operations of the sheriff's office in the region. Pulido's presentation was aimed at informing local business leaders about law enforcement coverage in the region and the sheriff's office's collaboration with the Alton Police Department and other area departments.

Prior to his position with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Pulido was the Alton Police Chief and he has years of experience in law enforcement.

Pulido emphasized the expansive jurisdiction of the Madison County Sheriff's Office, noting that the county encompasses nearly 700 square miles and has a population of approximately 260,000 residents.

"I frequently say our deputies do also cover unincorporated areas of Madison County, which can be pretty far," he said, highlighting the challenges of law enforcement in both urban and rural settings.

The sheriff's office maintains a full-time presence in Godfrey, which has contracted for a minimum of two deputies available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Pulido mentioned that Godfrey is experiencing growth, necessitating additional resources, including staff at Alton High School. He noted the presence of three full-time school resource officers at the high school.

Pulido also outlined the various functions of the sheriff's office, including the full-time process division responsible for serving legal papers and managing court proceedings. He noted the office's responsibility for security at the courthouse and the criminal justice center and courthouse in Alton, as well as the operational complexities of the county jail, which requires a full-time staff to manage detainees and their health needs.

In discussing the sheriff's office's investigative capabilities, Pulido mentioned the existence of a dedicated cyber crimes division with specialized training to handle technology-related offenses. He said that all calls for service are routed through the sheriff's office dispatch, which also supports smaller police departments in the region.

Reflecting on his role, Pulido expressed his appreciation for community engagement, something he took pride in while the police chief and as an officer in Alton.

He said, "I love networking with the community and discussing what we do and other services."

He emphasized the importance of being authentic in his presentations to the public, noting that his approach is to be "organic" rather than completely scripted.

The North Alton-Godfrey Business Council meeting provided an opportunity for local business leaders to gain insight from Pulido's perspective into the operations of the sheriff's office and the challenges faced by law enforcement in Madison County.

