ALTON - Puddle of Mudd is coming to the Alton Amphitheater on Aug. 2, 2025, and frontman Wes Scantlin can’t wait.

Puddle of Mudd is known for their post-grunge sound and early 2000s hits like “Blurry” and “She Hates Me.” They recently released the album “Kiss the Machine,” which has been a major success. Scantlin expressed his excitement to perform in Alton and share the music with Riverbend residents.

“We are very excited to come and jam,” Scantlin said. “We’ll be sweating, definitely.”

In addition to their chart-topping songs, Scantlin promises “some deep cuts” from Puddle of Mudd’s older records, as well as, potentially, a few covers. He said all of the songs are “like special little babies” to him, and he looks forward to reminiscing over Puddle of Mudd’s career during the Alton show.

Scantlin reflected on many of the songs and projects that contributed to Puddle of Mudd’s success. He always knew there was something special about the music they were making, and he is proud to know their songs have resonated with so many people over the years.

“I knew that we had something going on that was very nice and really positive and would reach people’s hearts, because it reached my heart and my soul,” he explained. “I knew it would connect with a lot of people. So I kind of knew from the beginning, and that’s basically it, man. When you’re a songwriter, you know when you have something special. Those were magical moments in time. I don’t even know how we pulled it off.”

Scantlin and his fellow band members — Michael Anthony Grajewski, Miles Schon, and Jon Smith — will come into town one day early before the Aug. 2 amphitheater show, and they look forward to visiting some of the Alton landmarks. Scantlin expressed his appreciation for his bandmates and the chance to see the country with them.

“I’m surrounded by angels,” he said.

In addition to exploring the city, the band will be preparing for the show itself. Scantlin said that while he doesn’t necessarily have any rituals or superstitions that he must complete before a show, he does have a basic routine.

“You’ve got to get the blood flowing,” he said. “I’m serious. It's like a workout. Running in place, playing guitar, and sweating your brains out before you go onstage. Everybody does the same thing, believe me. You’ve got to stretch. A lot of stretching, a lot of just getting the blood pumping. And, I don’t know, maybe crack a beer. Maybe do one shot of some Jameson.”

As the show approaches, Scantlin and his bandmates look forward to having a great experience in Alton. Scantlin encourages people to get your tickets today and come out, have fun, and enjoy the show.

“I think everybody just needs to have fun. We don’t want to see anybody getting into any brawls or anything like that. Just have a good old time. We’ll bring the rock, man, and we’ll rock out,” he added. “It’s super cool that this has all come to fruition, and I’m totally stoked about it. I’m glad I got to be part of this machine.”

To learn more and to purchase tickets to see Puddle of Mudd on Aug. 2 at the Alton Amphitheater, click here.

