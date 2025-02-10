City of Alton - Committee of the Whole Meeting

ALTON – Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons defended his department’s progress improving city streets at Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee, citing several calls from her constituents, asked when Ward 2 residents will start to see street improvements in the area, noting she found at least 10 “undriveable” roads in her ward.

“I understand that we have a $7 million surplus in the city. I’ve had several people ask me, ‘Why are our streets not being fixed?’ Or at least subcontracting this out if it’s us that can’t do it?” MacAfee asked. “What’s the problem here? If we’ve got all this money, why aren’t we using it?”

Parsons responded that his department has, in fact, been using the funding it receives. Under Goins’ administration – and with $800,000 in equipment funding from the City Council – he said Public Works has made unprecedented progress laying down new streets around Alton.

“Your constituents can ask all the questions they want ... but let’s not make this political, because here’s the deal. You all, as council people, approved $800,000 for me to put down streets and we’ve used almost every bit of that money,” Parsons said.

“So let’s talk about the reality – the realities are these streets have been horrible for decades,” Parsons continued. “For the last three and a half years, we have put in a total of almost 20 streets … with that money that you so wisely spent, we put down more streets than this department has put down in any administration.

“When the mayor took over in [20]21, we had a $3.8 million deficit. We couldn’t put down any streets because we didn’t have any money … Make sure everyone understands – Alton streets were in bad shape before Mayor [David] Goins took over, and before I became director of Public Works. I’ve been here 35 years ... but at least we now, going forward, have a plan.”

Parsons listed several “long streets” he’s proud of his department’s work on, including Brown Street, Industrial Drive, Ridge Street, Main Street, Fosterburg Road, and more, with many other streets still slated for improvement. Goins added each alderman was asked for the top three streets in their wards needing repairs.

After MacAfee asked about getting more than three streets done in her ward, Parsons said he would be open to repairing more streets in high-severity areas. He also asked aldermen for the top three sidewalks around their wards in most need of repair.

While an exact timeline for street repairs largely depends on upcoming weather conditions, Parsons emphasized his department is doing all it can with all it has to fix as many streets as possible, as soon as possible. His goal is to complete a selection of city streets before the upcoming election season in April, weather permitting.

“Alderwoman MacAfee, let your constituents know that this administration, this department has got the equipment, the guys love it, [and] they’re working hard,” Parsons said.

A full recording of the Alton Committee of the Whole meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

