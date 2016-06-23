COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is preparing for the future with two public meetings June 30 and July 13 to discuss the study for the proposed replacement of the Interstate 270 Bridge over the Mississippi River.

The meetings are set at two locations, one from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at the Southwestern Illinois College – Granite City Campus – 4950 Maryville Road, Granite City, and the other from 4-7 Wednesday, July 13, at Ann MacDonald Center 11410 Old Halls Ferry Road, Florissant, Mo. The meetings will be set in an open-house type of format, IDOT’s Senior Projects Engineer Karen Gelbert said.

“This will be our first attempt to get the information out to the public,” Geldert said. “We don’t have anything on paper yet and this is our first attempt to get information out to the public about the bridge. We are looking for problems and what people have been experiencing. We are gathering information to further our study. This is just the initial presentation.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Mississippi River Bridge was built in 1966 and it is a structure that needs to be considered for replacement in the next several years due to age of the structure and other factors.

“We want to be ready when the time comes for the changes,” Geldert said.

The bridge is directly west of the Chain of Rocks Canal Bridge structure and on Interstate 270 that goes into Illinois from Riverview, Mo., and into Madison, Ill., just west of Illinois Route 3.

The public is invited learn about the project and provide comments. Exhibits will be on display. Staff will be available to discuss the project and answer questions. Representatives from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), a key partner in this study, also will be available. The same information will be presented at both meetings. Written comments will be accepted at both meetings. They also can be mailed within two weeks following the event. For more information about the project, visit www.idot.illinois.gov/projects/i-270-over-the-mississippi-river.

The meetings will be accessible to individuals with disabilities. Anyone needing special assistance should contact Geldert at (618) 346-3157. Persons planning to attend who will need a sign language interpreter or other similar accommodations should notify IDOT through the TTY/TTD number (800) 526-0844/or 711; TTY (Spanish users) (800) 501-0864/or 711; and/or for Telebraille dial (877) 526-6670 at least five days prior to the meeting.

More like this: