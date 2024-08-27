ST. LOUIS –The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District in coordination with the non-federal sponsor, Kaskaskia Regional Port District, are planning to implement a navigation improvement project at the Kaskaskia Regional Port District Terminal 2, and are seeking comments on the project.

The project, which is authorized through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Continuing Authorities Program, is aimed at improvement of navigational efficiency at the Kaskaskia Regional Port District Terminal 2. The Tentatively Selected Plan includes dredging the river side channel that leads to the Port terminal, known as the south oxbow in the study, and using two dredge disposal areas.

A public meeting will be held on September 12, 2024 from 6-8 p.m. at the SWIC-Red Bud campus for anyone interested in learning more about the study or providing feedback to the study team. The Public Meeting is an opportunity for the public to bring to the planning team’s attention local considerations and to provide comments. The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers will make presentations at 6.30 p.m., after which personnel will be available to provide information, answer questions, and discuss the project with attendees. Attendees may drop in at any time.

The address of the Public Meeting is as follows:

When: Thursday, September 12, 2024, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Performing Art Room, Southwestern Illinois College, Red Bud Campus, 500 W. South Fourth St., Red Bud, Ill. 62278

Hosted by: the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District and the Kaskaskia Regional Port District

The draft feasibility report, which includes the project’s Tentatively Selected Plan and an environmental assessment, will be available for public review on August 28, 2024 at: https://www.mvs.usace.army.mil/Missions/Programs-Project-Management/Kaskaskia-River-Regional-Port-Small-Navigation-Project/.

Comments can be submitted through September 30, 2024 at the website listed above or by email to: kaskaskiaportcap107@usace.army.mil.

Comments can also be sent to the team at: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, Attn: Programs and Project Management – Elizabeth Norrenberns, 1222 Spruce Street, St. Louis, MO 63103.