Public Meeting On Proposed Interstate 64, Illinois 111 Interchange Improvements.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY – The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public about an open house-style public meeting to discuss plans to improve the Interstate 64 and Illinois 111 interchange in St. Clair County. The meeting will be held:

Tuesday, August 9

4 – 7 p.m.

James Avant Elementary School

Article continues after sponsor message

1915 N. 55th St.

Washington Park, Ill.

The project involves replacing the Illinois 111 bridge over I-64 and improving the interchange between the two highways. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information about the progress and issues concerning this project and obtain public input. Due to the project’s location at the former sites of the Douglas-Lawnridge and St. Clair County cemeteries, IDOT welcomes input from the community, families, and loved ones of those interred in these cemeteries.

Handouts and display boards regarding the proposed improvement will be available for review, as will information regarding engineering, land acquisition, environmental processes, and public involvement. Representatives from IDOT and the project consultants will be available to discuss the project and answer questions. There will be no formal presentation.

Comment forms will be provided at the meeting and available on the project website at https://idot.illinois.gov/projects/I-64-under-IL-111. The public can mail comments directly to 1102 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville, Ill., 62234. Comments may also be submitted via email to Matthew.Meyer@illinois.gov on or before Aug. 23.

The meeting site is accessible to individuals with disabilities. For those who need a sign language interpreter or similar accommodations, please notify IDOT at least five days before the meeting through the TTY/TTD number (800) 526-0844/or 711; TTY (Spanish users) (800) 501-0864/or 711; and/or for Telebraille dial (877) 526-6670.

More like this: