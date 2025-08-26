ALTON — Effective August 26, 2025, the public boat launch ramps at Alton Marina are officially open.

As of today, the river level at Alton Marina stands at 417 feet above sea level, providing approximately 8 feet of water within the harbor. According to the latest forecast from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), water levels are expected to remain steady at 417 feet for the next seven days. During this period, the public launch ramps will remain open to all vessels. However, boats with an overall length greater than 30 feet are advised to exercise caution when launching.

Please note that conditions are subject to change, particularly with rainfall in the upper river basin. Boaters are encouraged to stay informed by reviewing the most recent USACE forecast data linked below.

Article continues after sponsor message

The marina will continue to closely monitor river levels and provide updates as needed. For the latest information, please visit the Alton Marina Facebook page: The Alton Marina Facebook.

For questions, please contact the Marina Office at 618-462-9860. We thank the boating community for their cooperation and wish everyone safe travels on the water.

Please see the following links for more river data: