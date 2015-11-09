Everyone is invited to our Fall Fundraiser, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015. The event will be held at the Spencer T. Olin Clubhouse in Gordon Moore Park from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.. The cost is only $20 per person. Appetizers and drinks are included plus cash bar.

The featured speaker is Congressman Mike Bost. Other key speakers are State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer, State Representative Dwight Kay and Madison County Treasurer Kurt Prenzler.

Please RSVP to Gary Carruthers, 803 Enos Lane, Godfrey, IL 62035 or via e-mail AELIK@CJSCO.COM.