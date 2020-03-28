Public Health Officials Announce the First Death of an Infant With Coronavirus Disease Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday announced the death of an infant younger than one year in Chicago who tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Article continues after sponsor message “There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us.” Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending