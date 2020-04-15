

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Wednesday announced 80 new deaths and 1,346 additional cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 24,593 cases, including 948 deaths, in 89 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

This is a state synopsis of the COVID-19 deaths from Tuesday to Wednesday:

Article continues after sponsor message

- Cook County: 1 female teens, 1 male 30s, 2 males 50s, 11 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 11 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 female 100+, 1 male 100+

- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s

- Jackson County: 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 100+

- Macon County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

- McHenry County: 3 males 70s

- Monroe County: 1 female 90s

- Ogle County: 1 female 80s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 50s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s

- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

Union County is now reporting a case.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered.

More like this: